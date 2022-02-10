Why jet fuel is not under GST yet

Jet fuel is a key input for the distressed airline industry. However, taxes paid on it—11% excise duty and value added taxes, which vary across states—are not available as credit for setting off the final GST on the services offered by airlines, which is 5% on economy travel and 12% on other classes. Thus, taxes paid on fuel get embedded in the air fare, which is against the GST principle of limiting taxes to the value addition achieved at each stage. Airlines have been struggling to reduce operational costs amid reduced passenger traffic during the pandemic and the inclusion of ATF in GST could offer some relief.