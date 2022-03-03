The FSSAI plan to nudge you to eat healthy food

During the last meeting with FSSAI and industry representatives on 15 February, some experts opposed the use of the HSR model in India, suggesting that consumers might tend to take this as an affirmation of the health benefits rather than as a negative warning of ill effects. This is significant because there is lack of awareness on star ratings related to consumer products in India. The government has received feedback opposing these ratings from certain organisations that fear it might affect the sale of certain food products, a person privy to the development said.