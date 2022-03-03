The FSSAI plan to nudge you to eat healthy food

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will soon start labelling the front of packaged food products with Health Star Rating (HSR). Mint takes a look at the proposal, conceived as a simple way to sensitize consumers about healthy eating.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will soon start labelling the front of packaged food products with Health Star Rating (HSR). Mint takes a look at the proposal, conceived as a simple way to sensitize consumers about healthy eating.
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) will soon start labelling the front of packaged food products with Health Star Rating (HSR). Mint takes a look at the proposal, conceived as a simple way to sensitize consumers about healthy eating.
FoPL can nudge people towards healthy consumption of packaged food. It can also influence purchasing habits. FSSAI, a body under the ministry of health and family welfare, had asked IIM-A to conduct a large-scale survey to analyse major FoPL models across the world and identify one that is easy to understand and also induces behavioural changes in Indian consumers. The study endorsed the HSR format, which speaks about the proportions of salt, sugar, and fat in food that is most suited for consumers. Countries such as the UK, Mexico, Chile, Peru, Hungary, and Australia have implemented FoPL systems.
What warranted such rating in India?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In India, packaged food has had back-of-package (BOP) nutrient information in detail but no FoPL. A lot of Indian consumers do not read the information available at the back of the packaged food item. Also, India has a huge burden of non-communicable diseases that contributes to around 5.87 million (60%) of all deaths in a year. HSR will encourage people to make healthy choices and could bring a transformational change in the society. A PIL seeking direction to the government to frame guidelines on HSR and impact assessment for food items and beverages was filed in the Supreme Court in June 2021.
Click on the image to enlarge
Which category of food item will have HSR?
All packaged food items or processed food will have the HSR label. These will include chips, biscuits, namkeen, sweets and chocolates, meat nuggets, and cookies. However, milk and its products such as chenna and ghee are exempted from the declaration of front of pack labelling as they were in the earlier FSSAI draft notified in 2019.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Will there be pushback from food industry?
During the last meeting with FSSAI and industry representatives on 15 February, some experts opposed the use of the HSR model in India, suggesting that consumers might tend to take this as an affirmation of the health benefits rather than as a negative warning of ill effects. This is significant because there is lack of awareness on star ratings related to consumer products in India. The government has received feedback opposing these ratings from certain organisations that fear it might affect the sale of certain food products, a person privy to the development said.
When will the rating come into force?
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
FSSAI’s scientific panel recommends voluntary implementation of HSR format from 2023 and a transition period of four years for making it mandatory. FSSAI noted that the proposed thresholds are in alignment with the models implemented in other countries and ‘WHO population nutrient intake goals recommendations’. FSSAI will analyse the nutritional information in 100 mg of packaged food. The food safety compliance system licensing application portal will have a module for generating certificates wherein a licensee can enter details of a product.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!