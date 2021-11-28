What it means to have more women than men in India

Caution is in order while reading the latest sex ratio number. India’s projected population was 1.29 billion in 2016. If sex ratio were to be 991, as estimated by NFHS 2015-16, the population would then have comprised 643 million women and 649 million men. For a projected population of 1.36 billion in 2021, with a sex ratio of 1,020, there would be 688 million women and 675 million men. Such a break-up means a near-double rise in the population of women against that of men in the last five years (45 million women vis-a-vis 26 million men). The difference seems huge, even after factoring in differing death rates of the sexes.