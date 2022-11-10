Why GatiShakti is a gamechanger in infra reform

When the cabinet approved GatiShakti in October last year, its primary aim was to focus on 1,390 mega projects, including the North-South and East- West highway corridors; the railway freight corridors and the Bharatmala and Sagarmala projects. It has subsequently been revised to include projects that costs over ₹500 crore but all these projects have to be screened before they can use GatiShakti. Because of the amount of data and information the tool throws up—like the exact location of pipelines, bridges, cables and oil wells—the government is treading carefully on who could use it. Private companies certainly can’t, as of now. The government is also worried about private entities and real estate speculators buying land near major project corridors.