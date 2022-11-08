The money that funds climate action, in five charts

For the first time, the contentious topic of ‘loss and damage’ has made it to the main agenda of the annual climate change conference, the latest edition of which is under way in Egypt. This refers to the damage that communities, especially in poorer countries, face due to extreme weather events. Wealthy nations are resisting the need to pay up for this despite their historical role in global warming. But their record on existing avenues of climate finance, even before ‘loss and damage’ comes into the picture, is not clean either. Mint explains in five charts: