The new tax regime: Faceless, fearless

“This is a big improvement. But we cannot deny that in spite of this growth, in a country of 130 crore people, this is very low," he said. “Today, I appeal to people and to industry bodies. We have to search our souls. It is inevitable for a self-reliant India. This responsibility is not just of the tax department—it is of every Indian. Those who can pay tax, but are not in the tax net, should voluntarily come forward."