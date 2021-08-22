Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced that it will be offering round-the-clock covid-19 vaccination services in the state.

The drive is aimed at people who can take the vaccines at their own convenience and it will be launched at government colleges and hospitals.

Tamil Nadu's, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanain, while inaugurating one such facility at the Directorate of Public health and Preventive Medicine said vaccines would be provided round the clock at this centre and that those wishing to receive the jabs should bring proof of identity. "After testing, individuals will be vaccinated. Those who are going out of town and employees may use this service", he told mediapersons.

Subramanian said this service would be provided in all the government run hospitals in 37 districts from Monday onwards. "In Chennai, the service will be provided at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, Tamil Nadu government multi-super specialty hospital, Omandurar, Stanley Medical College and also at Kilpauk Medical College hospital from Monday.

On the same day, the service will be extended in all medical college hospitals round-the-clock and also in places like Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur, which does not have a medical college", he said.

The government would put out advertisements on the 24 hour vaccination programme, advising the public to make use of the service, he said. District administrations of various tourist and pilgrimage centres have been advised to expedite the vaccination process, he said. In the popular tourist town of Kodaikanal, all the people had been vaccinated, while it was 98 per cent in Palani, he said. As part of serving the elderly people, officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation would visit the houses of those aged 80 years and above to vaccinate them.

Meanwhile,Tamil Nadu on Saturday saw new 1,652 cases of COVID-19 and 23 fatalities, the Health Department said. With these, the total number of the infected were 25,99,255 and deaths 34,686 till date, the department said.

Recoveries were more than the fresh infections with 1,859 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 25,45,178 leaving 19,391 active infections, a bulletin said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.