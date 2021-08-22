This state to offer Covid-19 vaccinations round-the-clock.Details here

The government would put out advertisements on the 24 hour vaccination programme, advising the public to make use of the service, he said. District administrations of various tourist and pilgrimage centres have been advised to expedite the vaccination process, he said. In the popular tourist town of Kodaikanal, all the people had been vaccinated, while it was 98 per cent in Palani, he said. As part of serving the elderly people, officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation would visit the houses of those aged 80 years and above to vaccinate them.