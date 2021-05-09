CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday tasked the ministers to ensure full implementation of the two-week lockdown beginning May 10 and make sure that oxygen is used in a proper manner and its wastage avoided in hospitals. Chairing the first Cabinet meeting, Stalin asked his colleagues to keep tabs on the COVID-19 scenario and management and besides other things, monitor the sale of anti-viral Remdesivir and see to it that the medicine was not sold in the black market, an official release here said. Remdesivir is being sold by the government in Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai and Tirunelveli. Stalin said Ministers should ensure implementation of lockdown in the districts assigned to them as compliance alone could contain the virus spread and bring down the deaths.