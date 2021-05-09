Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >Policy >TN CM MK Stalin tells Ministers to ensure lockdown implementation, avoid oxygen wastage

TN CM MK Stalin tells Ministers to ensure lockdown implementation, avoid oxygen wastage

Premium
File Photo: Newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin does his first signature, at his office in the Secretariat, in Chennai
1 min read . 04:20 PM IST PTI

  • MK Stalin said Ministers should ensure implementation of lockdown in the districts assigned to them as compliance alone could contain the virus spread and bring down the deaths.

CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday tasked the ministers to ensure full implementation of the two-week lockdown beginning May 10 and make sure that oxygen is used in a proper manner and its wastage avoided in hospitals. Chairing the first Cabinet meeting, Stalin asked his colleagues to keep tabs on the COVID-19 scenario and management and besides other things, monitor the sale of anti-viral Remdesivir and see to it that the medicine was not sold in the black market, an official release here said. Remdesivir is being sold by the government in Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai and Tirunelveli. Stalin said Ministers should ensure implementation of lockdown in the districts assigned to them as compliance alone could contain the virus spread and bring down the deaths.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday tasked the ministers to ensure full implementation of the two-week lockdown beginning May 10 and make sure that oxygen is used in a proper manner and its wastage avoided in hospitals. Chairing the first Cabinet meeting, Stalin asked his colleagues to keep tabs on the COVID-19 scenario and management and besides other things, monitor the sale of anti-viral Remdesivir and see to it that the medicine was not sold in the black market, an official release here said. Remdesivir is being sold by the government in Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai and Tirunelveli. Stalin said Ministers should ensure implementation of lockdown in the districts assigned to them as compliance alone could contain the virus spread and bring down the deaths.

Also, proper treatment for patients needed to be made and amenities, including food for doctors, nurses and people being treated should be improved. In spite of several challenges, oxygen was being supplied to government and private hospitals and hence ministers should make sure that it is used in a proper manner and wastage avoided in hospitals. To increase coverage of vaccination in all districts, awareness should be increased among the people. Only if government departments, including health, revenue, police and urban and rural development worked in tandem could the efforts aimed at tackling COVID-19 succeed, the Chief Minister said and directed the ministers to ensure that by holding combined review meetings.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Also, proper treatment for patients needed to be made and amenities, including food for doctors, nurses and people being treated should be improved. In spite of several challenges, oxygen was being supplied to government and private hospitals and hence ministers should make sure that it is used in a proper manner and wastage avoided in hospitals. To increase coverage of vaccination in all districts, awareness should be increased among the people. Only if government departments, including health, revenue, police and urban and rural development worked in tandem could the efforts aimed at tackling COVID-19 succeed, the Chief Minister said and directed the ministers to ensure that by holding combined review meetings.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!