To challenge China, India needs to get out of the way of its factory owners
Shan Li , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 23 Nov 2024, 10:17 AM IST
SummaryIndia has a fresh chance to become a manufacturing powerhouse with the election of Donald Trump, who has promised to levy sky-high import tariffs on Chinese goods.
Boosting manufacturing is critical to India becoming an economic powerhouse. It now has a fresh shot at that with the election of Donald Trump, whose promise to levy sky-high import tariffs on Chinese goods could send more manufacturers to the South Asian nation.
