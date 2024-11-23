To challenge China, India needs to get out of the way of its factory owners

That failure is especially visible in its apparel exports, where India, with its history of skilled textile work and vast labor supply, should have an edge. Instead, its annual apparel exports have declined more than 11% compared with a decade ago, clocking in at $15 billion in 2023, according to the World Trade Organization. Over the same period, Bangladesh saw its garment exports grow by more than 50% to $38 billion, while Vietnam’s exports crossed $30 billion.