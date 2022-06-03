To draw Asia closer, US tries an alternative to traditional trade pacts

For example, rather than unilaterally bar the export of U.S. technology to Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. “convinced 36 other countries to align their own export controls with us," Ms. Raimondo said. That, she said, could be the model for the IPEF. “We’re going to have a whole negotiation around export controls for semiconductors. It would be very powerful if we had some number of countries in that region aligning their own systems with us…If something like [Russia’s] invasion happened, you would be able to swiftly move with your allies the way we did within the Russia situation."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}