Top Afghan Taliban leader issues decree against nepotism1 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 01:18 AM IST
Supreme Taliban leader, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, also ordered all Taliban officials to sack their sons and other relatives who are already working in their administration.
ISLAMABAD : The supreme leader of the Taliban has issued a decree against nepotism, barring officials in Afghanistan's Taliban administration from hiring relatives in government positions.
