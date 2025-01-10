Centre mandates waterproofing test for tractors used in wetland cultivation

New Delhi: With the sowing of kharif crops, particularly paddy, recording an uptick, the government has decided to make the waterproofing test mandatory for tractors used in wetland cultivation, commonly referred to as puddling, two officials aware of the matter said.

This test is designed to evaluate a tractor's ability to operate effectively in the wet and challenging conditions of paddy fields, ensuring their functionality is not compromized. This move is part of a broader effort to modernise Indian agricultural equipment and enhance productivity in the critical farm sector, they said, requesting not to be identified.

Advertisement

The new standards have been prepared by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), ensuring they meet the requirements of Indian agriculture while aligning with international practices like those outlined in OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development) Code 2, which is a set of rules for testing tractors. The codes are used to certify tractors and their protective structures.

Also read | The hot potato of GM crops is back on the government's menu The waterproofing test The waterproofing test will help improve reliability and efficiency of tractors, benefiting farmers engaged in paddy cultivation and other wetland farming activities, the first person said.

Advertisement

Queries emailed to BIS and the Tractor Manufacturers Association remained unanswered till press time.

These changes aim to make the guidelines more comprehensive and in sync with global advancements in agricultural practices and technologies, this person added.

This move assumes importance given that the Indian tractor market is projected to swell to $10.4 billion by 2027, from $6 billion currently. However, in FY24, the domestic tractor industry reported an 8% decline in sales volume to 8.7 lakh units due to erratic and deficient rainfall, which delayed crop harvests and reduced sowing activities.

Advertisement

“The waterproofing test for tractors checks if water can enter the tractor's parts, like the axle housing, during use. The tractor is driven through water at a certain level for several hours, and then it is inspected for any leaks,” said C.R. Mehta, director, Indian Council of Agricultural Research’s (ICAR) Central Institute of Agricultural Engineering, Bhopal.

Also read | Tafe and Agco: How did the tractor partners fall out of love? "This test makes sure the tractor works well in paddy fields during puddling. If the seals aren’t good, water can get into the components and cause damage. Testing helps ensure the tractor is reliable for such tasks," Mehta said.

Advertisement

Puddling is a process used to prepare fields for paddy cultivation. It involves plowing the field while it is wet to create a soft, muddy layer. This process helps maintain proper water level required for paddy fields and suppresses weed growth during the sowing period.

“This change has been mandated considering the fact that the use of tractors for agricultural purposes is increasing. Mandatory testing will improve the efficiency of the equipment and help farmers enhance their income by reducing the time needed for various tasks,” the second person said.

Advertisement

Kharif cultivation Aided by good monsoon rains, the acreage under kharif crops has risen 1.87% year-on-year to 110.85 million hectares (mh) as of 27 September, surpassing the five-year average.

Also read | Mint Primer: A tech solution to crop insurance woes? Coverage in 2023 was 108.82 million hectares. The current sowing of kharif crops, including paddy, pulses, oilseeds, sugarcane and cotton, surpassed the five-year average of 109.6 mh by 1.14%.

India is set to produce record Kharif crops this year, as per first advance estimates released by the agriculture ministry on 5 November 2024. The production of total summer-sown foodgrains, or cereals, for 2024-25 is projected to be 164.7 million tonnes, about 6% higher compared to previous year’s output of of 155.4 million tonnes.