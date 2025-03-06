Trump’s employment bias fighter has DEI in her crosshairs
Richard Vanderford , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Mar 2025, 04:50 PM IST
SummaryCivil rights law is “colorblind,” the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Acting Chair Andrea Lucas says.
President Trump’s pick to protect workers from discrimination says she wants to take on the bias she sees in diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
