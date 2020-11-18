Twitter has furnished written apology over Ladakh map error: Meenakshi Lekhi

NEW DELHI : With the possibility of strict action being recommended against Twitter looming large over the map row which showed Ladakh as part of China, the social media platform on Wednesday has tendered a formal written apology to the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on Personal Data Protection Bill.

The 30-member parliamentary committee was unanimous in its criticism against Twitter and most of the members were of the view that JPC should ask the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to take strict action against the social media platform.

“We have received an affidavit from Twitter in which they have accepted their mistake of wrongly geo-tagging a part of Ladakh and showing it as part of China. They have now informed that they will rectify it by 30 November," Lekhi told reporters on Wednesday evening adding that the social media platform has apologized for ‘hurting sentiments’ of Indians.

In the previous meeting of JPC last month, a verbal was given by representatives of Twitter who were present for the meeting and the officials of Twitter had claimed that it was a technical issue, but the members of the JPC had demanded asked the officials to furnish a written apology in the form of an affidavit to the panel. Members of the committee had then also asked Twitter to explain what action was taken against those responsible for the wrong use of the map.

“How dare they (Twitter) allow this kind of a mistake to happen? Do they not have means to check such mistakes? Would Twitter dare to make the same mistake in China? There can be no compromise with the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country. The JPC was unanimous in its demand that nothing less than a written apology would suffice and the mistake should not happen in future," said another person in the know of development.

The affidavit has been signed by Damien Karien, Chief Privacy Officer of Twitter Inc. Twitter had come under fire of the parliamentary panel which questioned it for nearly two hours in a meeting on 28 October after its geotagging feature displayed "Jammu & Kashmir, the People's Republic of China" in a live broadcast from Leh's Hall of Fame, a war memorial for fallen soldiers in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

“Earning and maintaining the trust of the people on our service is of the utmost importance. Twitter remains committed to serving and protecting the public conversation and partnering with the Government of India," said Twitter spokesperson in an emailed response to Mint on Wednesday evening.

The map row has snowballed into a key issue with the Ministry of Electronics and IT too issuing a notice to Twitter earlier this month asking why legal action should not be initiated against them by disrespecting the territorial integrity of India by showing an incorrect map. Twitter had then said it has responded to the notice with a detailed explanation.

According to a news report by the Press Trust of India, Twitter is known to have explained in the affidavit that the issue was "caused due to a software error combined with imperfect data resulting in an incorrect geo-tag". It added that Twitter is reviewing the geo-tag for various other cities in Jammu and Kashmir which could likely get completed by end of the month.

Saumya Tewari contributed to the story.

