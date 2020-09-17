Subscribe
Home >Politics >Policy >Two agri sector bills passed in Lok Sabha passes amid protests by Opposition
Another bill related to the farm sector, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, was passed on Tuesday

Two agri sector bills passed in Lok Sabha passes amid protests by Opposition

1 min read . 10:18 PM IST PTI

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two bills related to the agriculture sector amid protests by the Opposition and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a constituent of the ruling NDA.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by voice vote as the Congress, DMK and Revolutionary Socialist Party members staged a walkout.

Another bill related to the farm sector, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, was passed on Tuesday.

These three bills will replace ordinances promulgated by the government earlier.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

