UK invites India for G-7 summit in June, to discuss Covid, climate change

The leaders of the seven world's leading industrial nations (G7) will meet from June 11-13, 2021 to address shared challenges such as the recovery from the COVID-19 crisis and climate change, the UK government announced on Sunday. Australia, India and South Korea have also been invited to participate in the event.

"The Prime Minister will use the first in-person G7 summit in almost two years to ask leaders to seize the opportunity to build back better from coronavirus, uniting to make the future fairer, greener and more prosperous," Boris Johnson's office said in a statement.

"As the most prominent grouping of democratic countries, the G7 has long been the catalyst for decisive international action to tackle the greatest challenges we face," the Prime Minister said, as quoted in the statement.

The official statement quoting Boris Johnson says he wants to use Britain's presidency of the G7 to forge a consensus that the global economy must recover from the COVID-19 crisis in a pro-free trade and sustainable way.

"Coronavirus is doubtless the most destructive force we have seen for generations and the greatest test of the modern world order we have experienced," he said in a statement. "It is only right that we approach the challenge of building back better by uniting with a spirit of openness to create a better future."

Britain has suffered badly during the health crisis, with the highest death toll in Europe of more than 88,000 people.

The British government has chosen an English village on the coast of Cornwall as the site for the next annual summit of leading industrial nations.

“Two hundred years ago, Cornwall's tin and copper mines were at the heart of the U.K.'s Industrial Revolution, and this summer Cornwall will again be the nucleus of great global change and advancement," Johnson said in the statement Saturday.

Britain holds the G-7's rotating presidency this year. It last hosted the group's annual meeting in 2013 at the Lough Erne Resort in Northern Ireland.

The G7 is made up of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union.

The UK, which formally left the EU on December 31, 2020, as part of the Brexit process, will assume in February the pro tempore presidency of the UN Security Council and later this year will host the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 and a global education conference aimed at getting children in the developing world into school.

Last year's G7 meeting, due to be hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump, was cancelled due to the pandemic, meaning the leaders of Britain, Germany, France, the United States, Italy, Japan, the European Union and Canada have not met in person since the 2019 meeting in Biarritz, France.

The Sunday Telegraph newspaper said the British government hoped the event would be the occasion for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's first trip to Europe after he becomes president on Jan. 20.

(With inputs from agencies)

