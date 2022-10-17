Home / Politics / Policy /  UK reverses nearly all tax plans to reassure markets

UK reverses nearly all tax plans to reassure markets

wsj 4 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 05:54 PM IST Max Colchester, The Wall Street Journal
Jeremy Hunt, speaking ahead of an emergency statement to Parliament on the economy, reversed planned tax cuts and said they would raise around £32 billion a year, equivalent to around $36 billion, for the government exchequer when added to earlier u-turn (Photo: Reuters)Premium
Jeremy Hunt, speaking ahead of an emergency statement to Parliament on the economy, reversed planned tax cuts and said they would raise around £32 billion a year, equivalent to around $36 billion, for the government exchequer when added to earlier u-turn (Photo: Reuters)

New package represents a near total U-turn on the measures that were announced last month

LONDON : New UK Treasury Chief Jeremy Hunt said Monday he is reversing nearly all the government’s proposed tax cuts and would pare back an energy price cap as he moves to reassure markets about the stability of the nation’s finances.

