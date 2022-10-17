UK reverses nearly all tax plans to reassure markets

UK reverses nearly all tax plans to reassure markets4 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 05:54 PM IST
New package represents a near total U-turn on the measures that were announced last month
New package represents a near total U-turn on the measures that were announced last month
LONDON : New UK Treasury Chief Jeremy Hunt said Monday he is reversing nearly all the government’s proposed tax cuts and would pare back an energy price cap as he moves to reassure markets about the stability of the nation’s finances.