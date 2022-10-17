UK reverses nearly all tax plans to reassure markets
New package represents a near total U-turn on the measures that were announced last month
New package represents a near total U-turn on the measures that were announced last month
LONDON :New UK Treasury Chief Jeremy Hunt said Monday he is reversing nearly all the government’s proposed tax cuts and would pare back an energy price cap as he moves to reassure markets about the stability of the nation’s finances.
New UK Treasury Chief Jeremy Hunt said Monday he is reversing nearly all the government’s proposed tax cuts and would pare back an energy price cap as he moves to reassure markets about the stability of the nation’s finances.
Mr. Hunt, speaking ahead of an emergency statement to Parliament on the economy, reversed planned tax cuts and said they would raise around £32 billion a year, equivalent to around $36 billion, for the government exchequer when added to earlier u-turns. He also said the two-year energy price cap for households would be scaled-back.
Mr. Hunt, speaking ahead of an emergency statement to Parliament on the economy, reversed planned tax cuts and said they would raise around £32 billion a year, equivalent to around $36 billion, for the government exchequer when added to earlier u-turns. He also said the two-year energy price cap for households would be scaled-back.
“The most important objective for our country right now is stability," he said.
It represents a near total U-turn on the package of measures that Prime Minister Liz Truss announced last month as Mr. Hunt tries to reassure financial markets, and lower U.K. borrowing costs and ease pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates to control inflation. The government had already U-turned on two proposed tax cuts, including a planned reduction in corporate tax and the removal of a levy on top earners.
Markets reacted positively, with the pound rising 1.1% against the dollar to $1.13 and the yield on U.K. government 10-year debt dropped 0.42 percentage points to 3.96%.
Mr. Hunt said that an income-tax cut planned for next year would be shelved indefinitely and that other proposed tax reductions, including freezing the duty on alcohol and a levy on dividends, would be dropped. Only the planned cut in national insurance remains from the original plan published on Sept. 23.
The energy subsidy package, which was supposed to cap average energy prices for British businesses for six months and households for two years, would become more targeted from April next year, Mr. Hunt said.
“It would be irresponsible to for the government to continue exposing the public finances to unlimited volatility in the international gas prices," Mr. Hunt said. That energy package was expected to cost £60 billion over the next six months.
Further spending cuts will be presented on Oct. 31 along with an independent analysis of the budget, Treasury officials said. The Institute of Fiscal Studies, an independent economics research institute, recently estimated that the government’s initial plans would widen the shortfall in government finances by £60 billion. The cuts being outlined Monday could go some way to filling that shortfall.
Kwasi Kwarteng was fired as U.K. Treasury chief on Friday after both the markets and Conservative lawmakers rejected the plan to borrow to fund the biggest tax cuts since the 1970s. The ensuing chaos has left Ms. Truss battling to save her job amid a revolt in her party.
“Clearly the market likes the fact that Jeremy Hunt has the sense to bring forward the statement and that shows that he does have an understanding of the importance of financial markets and speaking to investors," said Jane Foley, senior foreign-exchange strategist at Rabobank.“That’s a move in the right direction but there’s still a lot of uncertainty as to whether Truss can remain in her job."
Mr. Hunt’s predecessor announced a series of tax cuts alongside a costly package designed to protect households and businesses from surging energy costs as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Investors expressed concerns about the scale of borrowing required at a time of high inflation and fast-rising interest rates. Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs and put government finances on a precarious footing.
Uncertainty about the outlook for borrowing led to a sharp fall in U.K. government bond prices and the Bank of England was forced to intervene in the market to prevent what it described as a “fire sale" driven by U.K. pension funds.
That intervention ended Friday, raising questions about investor confidence in the weeks before the planned statement on medium-term borrowing plans on Oct. 31.
In a statement Monday, the BOE confirmed that its bond purchases had ended as planned and said it had helped pension funds adjust to higher interest rates.
“As previously announced, the Bank terminated these operations and ceased all bond purchases on Friday 14 October," it said. “As intended, these operations have enabled a significant increase in the resilience of the sector."
—Caitlin Ostroff contributed to this article.