Ukraine calls for more arms, tougher sanctions to fend off Russia in Donbas

In his customary overnight address, Mr. Zelensky said Russian forces were seeking to destroy evidence of killings in other territories under their control by disposing of bodies. The comments came after the mayor of the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, said Russian forces had begun using mobile crematoriums to get rid of the bodies of Ukrainian civilians. Mr. Boychenko, who put the death toll at 5,000 civilians last week, said he now believes tens of thousands of Mariupol residents could have been killed. There was no independent confirmation of his assessment.

