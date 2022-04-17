Ukraine war deepens debt woes across developing world

While rich nations have little problem coping with their growing debts thanks to still-low interest rates and solid economic growth, many developing economies are feeling more pressure. About 60% of low-income countries—defined as the roughly 70 nations that qualified for a global debt-payment suspension program during the pandemic—were at high risk of debt distress or already in distress in 2020, up from 30% in 2015, according to the IMF. Debt is considered distressed when a country is unable to fulfill its financial obligations and debt restructuring is required.

