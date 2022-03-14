Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be making a statement in the second part of the Budget Session on Tuesday in both houses of the Parliament on the rescue operation to evacuate Indian students from the war zone in Ukraine and what is India's stand vis-a-vis the conflict between Russia and Ukraine according to . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be making a statement in the second part of the Budget Session on Tuesday in both houses of the Parliament on the rescue operation to evacuate Indian students from the war zone in Ukraine and what is India's stand vis-a-vis the conflict between Russia and Ukraine according to .

The Union government had launched ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate Indians and under this massive evacuation exercise, India has been able to rescue around 20,000 stranded citizens in more than 80 special evacuation flights. India has also been able to rescue several citizens who hail from neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Union government had launched ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate Indians and under this massive evacuation exercise, India has been able to rescue around 20,000 stranded citizens in more than 80 special evacuation flights. India has also been able to rescue several citizens who hail from neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

During the operation, buses and trains brought Indians to the western borders of Ukraine and they were flown back to India via locations like Bucharest, Budapest, Suceava, and Warsaw. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The last batch of over 600 students who were evacuated from Sumy was brought back to India via Poland. The second part of the Budget Session will begin today and will go on till April 8.

Meanwhile, India has decided to temporarily relocate its embassy in Ukraine to Poland in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country including the Russian military offensive in its western region.

The decision comes as Russian troops are closing in on key Ukrainian cities and towns including the capital Kyiv. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated to Poland," the Ministry of External Affairs said. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

*With inputs from agencies