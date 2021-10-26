UN finds nations' climate plans fall short of Paris accord

Tuesday’s report adds urgency to the climate summit set to begin in a few days in Scotland, the first major one since more than 190 nations signed the Paris agreement in 2015. Countries are searching for ways to reach the agreement’s goals, which call for them to ensure the rise in global temperatures by the end of the century is well under 2 degrees Celsius compared with the preindustrial era, and strive to limit warming to 1.5 degrees.

