Under PM-KISAN, over 19,100 crore released during lockdown: Govt

As per the latest data, around 34.87 lakh hectares area coverage under summer rice as compared to 25.29 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year. About 12.82 lakh ha area coverage under pulses as compared to 9.67 lakh ha during the corresponding period of last year. As far as course cereals are concerned, around 10.28 lakh ha area is under coverage as compared to 7.30 lakh hectares during the corresponding period of last year.