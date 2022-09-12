Fines for fake online reviews might be on way

“The guidelines on fake reviews will have a provision of fine for companies that are deploying bots to either get positive reviews for themselves or negative reviews for competitors. There have been a number of such complaints wherein fake reviews are used by companies against each other. The guidelines will have provisions under which stiff fines will be imposed. Upon investigation, if you are found to be on the wrong side of things, a fine will be imposed. We can take suo moto cognizance of cases that qualify for class action," the first official said.