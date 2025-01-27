Uniform Civil Code: History Made! Uttarakhand to implement UCC today. Key changes and what they mean

Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Uttarakhand today, January 27, 2025, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said. This will make Uttarakhand the the first state in independent India to put into effect such a law.
All preparations have been completed to implement the UCC, including getting approval of the rules for the implementation of the Act and training of officials, Dhami said in a statement.
"UCC is just an offering made by our state in the great 'yagya' being performed by the Prime Minister to make the country a developed, organised, harmonious and self-reliant nation," he said, PTI quoted.
Implementing the law was a major commitment of the BJP in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls, which saw the party storm to power for a second consecutive term. No other party in the state has done this since its creation in 2000.
Dhami had even attributed the historic mandate to the party's commitment to passing the UCC.
When asked about the implementation of UCC in Uttarakhand on Monday, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told PTI, "This is nothing but an attempt to fast-track the process, to have a pilot project, before you can impose... because you don't have a consensus. So you do it like kickstarting a pilot project."
Several BJP-ruled states, including Assam, have already expressed their desire to adopt Uttarakhand's UCC as a model.
-With inputs from ANI, PTI