Uniform Civil Code’s fate in limbo as BJP allies TDP, JD(U) not in favour
Summary
- JD(U) and TDP leaders said the UCC is not a priority for their parties even as they are in discussions with the BJP on forming the next Union government.
- The Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, may also not be implemented in several states, according to a JD(U) leader
NEW DELHI : The Bharatiya Janata Party might have to abandon its plan to introduce a Uniform Civil Code nationwide, given the compulsions of coalition politics with some of its main allies likely against the legislation.