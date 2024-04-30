Uniform rates in pvt hospitals across all states an uphill task, as majority do not implement CEA: Health ministry
With as many as 16 states not implementing the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, the Central government has come up with a pricing template for all states. But the states say fixing a price range may not be feasible
New Delhi: With as many as 16 states failing to implement the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010, the Central government has come up with a pricing template for all states. However, the states have expressed their concern that fixing a price range may not be feasible, according to the Union health ministry.