New Delhi: The Union cabinet on Friday approved the expansion of the metro rail project in the Delhi NCR region, alongside setting up 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas and establishing 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas in underserved districts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi, the cabinet also approved Phase 4 of the Delhi Metro Rail Project, the 26.46 km long Rithala-Kundli corridor, enhancing connectivity between the national capital and neighbouring Haryana.

The Rithala-Kundli corridor, with a cost of ₹6,230 crore, will be executed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC)--a 50:50 special purpose vehicle (SPV) of the central and Delhi governments--over the next four years, the cabinet said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The new line will extend the existing Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)-Rithala (Red Line) corridor, improving connectivity in the northwestern parts of Delhi, including areas like Narela, Bawana, and parts of Rohini. The stretch will feature 21 stations, all of which will be elevated," it said.

“Upon completion, the Rithala-Narela-Nathupur corridor will also link Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, with Nathupur in Haryana, passing through Delhi. This will significantly enhance connectivity across the entire National Capital Region (NCR)," it added.

This project extension will broaden the reach of the Delhi Metro network in the NCR, providing a boost to the regional economy, apart from easing road congestion and helping reduce pollution from motor vehicles. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read | Cabinet clears ₹8,399 crore Delhi metro rail expansion project

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by PM Modi, also approved 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) in underserved districts across the country under the central government’s Navodaya Vidyalaya Scheme.

The total estimated funding required the new Navodaya Vidyalayas is ₹2,359.82 crore, which will be allocated over five years from 2024-25 to 2028-29. This includes a capital expenditure of ₹1,944.19 crore and an operational expenditure of ₹415.63 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 28 new NVs will be located in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana and West Bengal.

Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) are central schools designed primarily for students from rural areas in India, focusing on those from socially and economically disadvantaged backgrounds who lack access to accelerated learning opportunities due to financial, social, and rural challenges.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs also approved 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under the civil and defence sectors across the country, along with the expansion of the school in Shivamogga, Karnataka. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This expansion will accommodate the growing number of central government employees by adding two additional sections in each class under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Scheme.

The total estimated requirement of funds for the new schools and expanding the one in Shivamogga is about ₹5,872.08 crore, spread over a period of eight years from 2025-26, the statement said. This includes a capital expenditure component of about ₹2,862.71 crore and operational expenditure of about ₹3,009.37 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}