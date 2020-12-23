Union Cabinet approves revision in DTH licensing and other key decision

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revision in guidelines for providing 'Direct to Home' services in India. "The DTH license will be used for 20 years. The license fee will be collected quarterly," the Union Cabinet said in a statement.

The cabinet also approved merger of Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India, and Children's Film Society, India with National Film Development Corporation.

"Transaction Advisor and Legal Advisor to advise on the transfer of assets and employees and to oversee all aspects of operationalization of the merger," the statement mentioned

