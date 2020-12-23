Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >Policy >Union Cabinet approves revision in DTH licensing and other key decision
Prakash Javadekar, Union minister

Union Cabinet approves revision in DTH licensing and other key decision

1 min read . 04:24 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The cabinet also approved merger of Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India, and Children's Film Society, India with National Film Development Corporation

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revision in guidelines for providing 'Direct to Home' services in India. "The DTH license will be used for 20 years. The license fee will be collected quarterly," the Union Cabinet said in a statement.

Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the revision in guidelines for providing 'Direct to Home' services in India. "The DTH license will be used for 20 years. The license fee will be collected quarterly," the Union Cabinet said in a statement.

The cabinet also approved merger of Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India, and Children's Film Society, India with National Film Development Corporation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The cabinet also approved merger of Films Division, Directorate of Film Festivals, National Film Archives of India, and Children's Film Society, India with National Film Development Corporation.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

"Transaction Advisor and Legal Advisor to advise on the transfer of assets and employees and to oversee all aspects of operationalization of the merger," the statement mentioned

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.