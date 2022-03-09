Union Cabinet approves setting up of National Land Monetization Corporation

“NLMC is also expected to own, hold, manage and monetize surplus land and building assets of CPSEs under closure and the surplus non-core land assets of Government owned CPSEs under strategic disinvestment," according to a statement by the Ministry of Finance This will speed up the closure process of CPSEs and smoothen the strategic disinvestment process of Government owned CPSEs. These assets may be transferred to NLMC to hold, manage and monetize these assets. NLMC will also advise and support other Government entities (including CPSEs) in iden tifying their surplus non-core assets and monetizing them in a professional and efficient manner to generate maximum value realization. In these cases (e.g., on-going CPSEs and listed CPSEs under strategic disinvestment), NLMC will undertake surplus land asset monetization as an agency function. It is expected that NLMC will act as a repository of best practices in land monetization, assist and provide technical advice to Government in implementation of asset monetization programme.