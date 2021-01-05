Union Forest Ministry’s panel advises withdrawal of elephant rides at Amber Fort

The two outfits are respectively petitioner and intervenor in the matter, pending at the apex court. The committee noted in its report that of the 98 captive elephants inspected, 22 suffered from irreversible eye problems and 42 had foot problems, including overgrown nails and flat footpads due to walking on concrete roads. “Three elephants who tested positive for tuberculosis (TB) -- a potentially fatal zoonotic disease of public health concern -- in tests carried out by the committee had also been found to be reactive for TB in tests conducted by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) in 2018," said the report, refuting the Rajasthan Forest Department claim that no elephant in the state had TB.