Govt weighs PLI in wearables; move may boost localization3 min read 20 Sep 2023, 12:00 AM IST
PLI schemes seek to encourage local production through incentives. Companies can supply locally produced goods to domestic and export markets.
New Delhi/ Mumbai: The Union government is weighing the introduction of a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for wearables, including hearing devices, to boost local production by both Indian and global companies.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message