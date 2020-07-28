Unlock 3 may turn out be a tough balancing act for central government

Cinemas, which have been shut since mid-March, are likely to be one of the services to be reopened in the next phase, with the information and broadcasting ministry suggesting to the home ministry to consider the same, said a person familiar with the development. Bollywood has ended its worst first six months of the year with losses of over ₹1,000 crore as theatres remain shut for more than four months now. Theatre chains have already invested in contactless transactions and sensors have replaced physical body checks. “We’re extremely hopeful of getting permissions starting August and hope to resume across all states by the end of September," Gautam Dutta, chief executive, PVR Cinemas, said in an interview last week.