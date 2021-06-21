Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Politics >Policy >UP govt ready to extend every possible help to Samsung plant in Noida: Adityanath

UP govt ready to extend every possible help to Samsung plant in Noida: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath meeting a Samsung delegation in Lucknow.
1 min read . 07:49 AM IST Livemint

  • Adityanath assured the delegation that the state government will continue to extend help to the Samsung company in future as well

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met a delegation of Samsung India and South West Asia and said the state government is ready to lend every possible help to the company's manufacturing plant in Noida.

Terming the Samsung's Noida factory "an outstanding example" of the success of 'Make in India' programme, Adityanath said investors and companies of the country and from abroad are enthusiastic about setting up industries in the state, said an official release by the state government.

Samsung has completed the construction of the display manufacturing unit.

The delegation said that owing to the better industrial environment and investor-friendly policies, Samsung decided to establish the Display Manufacturing Unit, which was located in China, in Noida, and the work of establishing it has been completed, an official release said. The delegation mentioned that the construction work displays the commitment towards India and to make Uttar Pradesh a manufacturing hub, it said.

The delegation expressed its gratitude to the Chief Minister for allowing the industrial activities to be carried on normal and smoothly during the partial curfew induced by the second COVID wave.It also appreciated the efforts being made by the state government to meet the challenges posed by the second wave, according to the release.

