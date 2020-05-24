UP govt to form migration commission for skill mapping of labourers, workers

In a review meeting that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar took on Saturday, he said that the state government was committed to ensure that everyone will get the option of employment in the state based on their skills. “Migrants will be encouraged to be self-employed based on their skill set in the state only. Our wish is that no one should be forced to leave and opportunities are created in Bihar itself. Several industry clusters too will get identified," an official release by state government on Saturday said quoting Kumar.