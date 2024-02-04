UP News: Yogi Adityanath govt to link details of couples with Aadhaar to stop fraud in mass marriage scheme
The government will give marriage certificates to couples on the spot in the programme to stop the repeat of the fraud.
To prevent any repeat of the fraud committed in Ballia in the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to link the details of the newly-wed couples with DBT and Aadhaar, said state Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun said on Sunday.