US eyes sanctions against Global Network it believes is shipping Iranian oil7 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 06:01 PM IST
Biden administration weighs potential new measures amid plans to restart talks to halt Tehran’s nuclear program
WASHINGTON : The U.S. is considering sanctions that would target a United Arab Emirates-based businessman and a network of companies suspected of helping export Iran’s oil, part of a broader effort to escalate diplomatic pressure on Tehran as U.S. officials push to reach a deal on Iran’s nuclear program.