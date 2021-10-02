US poised to unveil China trade policy

The pact called for China to increase purchases of goods and services by an extra $200 billion over the course of 2020 and 2021. China missed the goal for goods purchases by nearly 40% in 2020, according to calculations from Chad Bown, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics who has been tracking the effort. With four months to go in 2021, China is on pace to be 30% short of its goal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}