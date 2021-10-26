US to exempt certain foreign air travelers from Covid-19 vaccine rules

The CDC has previously said that vaccines that have been authorized or approved by the Food and Drug Administration or listed for emergency use by the World Health Organization would meet the criteria for travel to the U.S. That would include the vaccines from Pfizer Inc.-BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc. and Johnson & Johnson that are in use in the U.S.; the Oxford–AstraZeneca vaccine; and China’s Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines. Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine hasn’t yet been authorized or approved by the FDA or WHO.