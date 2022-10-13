US to issue maximum number of visas allowed for seasonal workers

In order for employers to hire a foreign worker on an H-2B visa, they must first attempt to recruit an American worker and receive certification from the Labor Department that there are none available to do the job. The program comes with requirements on how much employers must pay the workers, so they aren’t paid less than American counterparts. Employers must continue recruiting Americans even after foreign laborers are hired. Farmworkers fall under a separate H-2A visa program, which has no limit set by Congress.

