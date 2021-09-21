WASHINGTON : The Biden administration is easing a series of Covid-19 travel bans and will now require foreign nationals seeking to fly to the U.S. to show proof of vaccination under new rules set to go into effect later this year, U.S. officials said.

The new restrictions would replace a series of travel bans imposed during the Trump administration that limit travel into the U.S. from Europe and China, which were later expanded to include Brazil and South Africa. President Biden has been under pressure from European politicians and major airlines to lift the restrictions.

Foreign nationals will also be required to show a negative test for Covid-19 taken within three days of departure to the U.S.—a continuation of the current rules, the officials said.

The new travel policy will go into effect in early November.

Travel restrictions were one of the Trump administration’s first measures last year to stem the spread of the coronavirus, attempting to keep it out of the U.S. The restrictions bar foreign nationals who have recently spent time in Europe, the U.K., China and certain other countries from entering the U.S.

U.S. citizens who are fully vaccinated will still have to show that they have tested negative within three days of departure to the U.S. under the new rules, something that has been required since early this year.

Unvaccinated Americans will be subject to more stringent testing requirements and will have to provide proof of a negative test within one day of their travel to the U.S. They will also need to take a Covid-19 test again once they have arrived in the U.S., the officials said.

The new rules will apply to people traveling into the U.S. by air, according to the officials. The restrictions don’t apply to travel into the U.S. by land.

As part of the new set of rules, airlines will have to implement systems to be able to conduct contact tracing for all passengers coming to the U.S. That is something carriers had resisted in the first months of the pandemic, but over the ensuing months several have taken steps to collect more contact information from customers on a voluntary basis.

Mr. Biden had for months resisted calls from European officials and airlines to lift the restrictions. Instead, he put together several working groups who have worked behind the scenes to analyze various options.

The European Union reimposed its travel ban on U.S. nonessential travelers in late August after allowing vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans to come over the summer tourist season since July 1. However, in practice, most EU countries have continued to allow Americans to come to the continent if they can show they have been vaccinated.

