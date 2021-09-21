Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >Policy >US to relax Covid-19 travel restrictions for vaccinated foreign nationals

US to relax Covid-19 travel restrictions for vaccinated foreign nationals

Premium
The new travel policy will go into effect in early November.
2 min read . 07:59 AM IST Alison Sider, The Wall Street Journal

New rules by Biden administration requires travelers flying to US to show proof of vaccination, replacing bans put in place by former President Trump

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WASHINGTON : The Biden administration is easing a series of Covid-19 travel bans and will now require foreign nationals seeking to fly to the U.S. to show proof of vaccination under new rules set to go into effect later this year, U.S. officials said.

The Biden administration is easing a series of Covid-19 travel bans and will now require foreign nationals seeking to fly to the U.S. to show proof of vaccination under new rules set to go into effect later this year, U.S. officials said.

The new restrictions would replace a series of travel bans imposed during the Trump administration that limit travel into the U.S. from Europe and China, which were later expanded to include Brazil and South Africa. President Biden has been under pressure from European politicians and major airlines to lift the restrictions.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The new restrictions would replace a series of travel bans imposed during the Trump administration that limit travel into the U.S. from Europe and China, which were later expanded to include Brazil and South Africa. President Biden has been under pressure from European politicians and major airlines to lift the restrictions.

Foreign nationals will also be required to show a negative test for Covid-19 taken within three days of departure to the U.S.—a continuation of the current rules, the officials said.

The new travel policy will go into effect in early November.

Travel restrictions were one of the Trump administration’s first measures last year to stem the spread of the coronavirus, attempting to keep it out of the U.S. The restrictions bar foreign nationals who have recently spent time in Europe, the U.K., China and certain other countries from entering the U.S.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Why India needs grid-scale battery storage

Premium

Markets are soaring; should you stick to hybrid funds?

Premium

Vodafone Idea may get a surprise cash infusion

Premium

Utilize a rear-view mirror for further telecom reforms

U.S. citizens who are fully vaccinated will still have to show that they have tested negative within three days of departure to the U.S. under the new rules, something that has been required since early this year.

Unvaccinated Americans will be subject to more stringent testing requirements and will have to provide proof of a negative test within one day of their travel to the U.S. They will also need to take a Covid-19 test again once they have arrived in the U.S., the officials said.

The new rules will apply to people traveling into the U.S. by air, according to the officials. The restrictions don’t apply to travel into the U.S. by land.

As part of the new set of rules, airlines will have to implement systems to be able to conduct contact tracing for all passengers coming to the U.S. That is something carriers had resisted in the first months of the pandemic, but over the ensuing months several have taken steps to collect more contact information from customers on a voluntary basis.

Mr. Biden had for months resisted calls from European officials and airlines to lift the restrictions. Instead, he put together several working groups who have worked behind the scenes to analyze various options.

The European Union reimposed its travel ban on U.S. nonessential travelers in late August after allowing vaccinated and unvaccinated Americans to come over the summer tourist season since July 1. However, in practice, most EU countries have continued to allow Americans to come to the continent if they can show they have been vaccinated.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!