US warns of Islamic State threat to Americans in Afghanistan

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin declined to say whether the U.S. would be able to evacuate all of the Afghan interpreters. “We can’t place a specific figure on exactly what we’ll be able to do, but I’ll just tell you that we’re going to try to exceed expectations, and do as much as we can, and take care of as many people as we can, for as long as we can," he told ABC.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}