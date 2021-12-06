Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Politics / Policy /  US won’t send officials to Beijing Winter Olympics

US won’t send officials to Beijing Winter Olympics

While such a boycott would keep US officials from attending the games, the move wouldn’t affect participation by athletes
1 min read . 08:48 PM IST Vivian Salama, The Wall Street Journal

Biden administration to announce diplomatic boycott this week; China criticizes decision

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

WASHINGTON : The Biden administration won’t send U.S. officials to attend the coming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, staging a diplomatic boycott that drew immediate criticism from China.

The Biden administration won’t send U.S. officials to attend the coming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, staging a diplomatic boycott that drew immediate criticism from China.

An announcement of the U.S. boycott is planned for this week, an administration official said Monday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

An announcement of the U.S. boycott is planned for this week, an administration official said Monday.

The decision to withhold official U.S. representation at the Olympics was made several weeks ago, though administration officials waited to make the announcement to allow some time to pass after a phone call last month between President Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to stabilize tense relations, advisers to the administration said.

While such a boycott would keep U.S. officials from attending the games, the move wouldn’t affect participation by athletes.

The U.S. decision, however, is likely to influence other, particularly allied governments into following suit, and reports that the U.S. announcement was imminent brought condemnation from Beijing, which accused Washington of grandstanding.

“This severely tarnishes the spirit of the Olympic Charter," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Monday. “It’s a naked political provocation, and more, a serious offense to 1.4 billion Chinese people."

Mr. Biden said last month that the U.S. government was considering a diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics.

MINT PREMIUM See All

MSP no silver bullet to improve farmer incomes

5 Stocks to Watch Out for Amid the Omicron Outbreak

Sensex Trades Lower Tracking Weak Global Cues; IT & ...

Why HDFC AMC finds greater value in large and  small-ca ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!