US’s Asia allies see new threat from balloons amid China spying row
Washington’s charge that Beijing is using balloons for global espionage program likely ends region’s tolerance for the high-altitude visitors
America’s allies in Asia are raising their vigilance against high-altitude balloons after Washington accused Beijing of using them in a global spying program, ending years in which unannounced incursions by balloons have largely been tolerated in the region.
