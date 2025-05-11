Uttar Pradesh defence corridor gets BrahMos boost amid India-Pakistan tensions
SummaryBrahMos, a long-range missile made as a collaboration between India and Russia, was a message of the strength of the Indian Armed Forces, a message of deterrence to adversaries, and a message of the nation’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its borders, defence minister Rajnath Singh said.
New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday inaugurated a 200-acre BrahMos missile integration and testing facility in Lucknow, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's burgeoning defence corridor which he said has already created 1,500 jobs.
