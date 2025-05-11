Uttar Pradesh defence corridor gets BrahMos boost amid India-Pakistan tensions

New Delhi: Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday inaugurated a 200-acre BrahMos missile integration and testing facility in Lucknow, highlighting Uttar Pradesh's burgeoning defence corridor which he said has already created 1,500 jobs.

The government has received investment proposals worth ₹34,000 crore for the The Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor (UPIDC), which has already seen investments of ₹4,000 crore.

BrahMos, a long-range missile made as a collaboration between India and Russia, was a message of the strength of the Indian Armed Forces, a message of deterrence to adversaries, and a message of the nation’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding its borders, Singh said.

Speaking about UPDIC, Singh said major investments have been made in aircraft manufacturing, UAVs, drones, ammunition, composite and critical materials, small arms, textile and parachute, among other things.

"The highlight is that the participation of both public sector and the private sectors is being witnessed. In Lucknow itself, titanium and super alloy material plants are being started by PTC Industries Limited. In addition, the foundation of seven additional critical projects is being laid. This would accelerate the pace of India's self-reliance in the defence sector," he said.

The launch of the new BrahMos facility came hours after India called out Pakistan for violating the ceasefire agreement between the two nations, announced by foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday evening.

The ceasefire agreement came after military tensions spiked on India's north and north-western frontiers in the wake of a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 tourists dead. India retaliated against the terror attack with Operation Sindoor in the early hours of 7 May in a military operation that struck nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“Operation Sindoor was not just a military action, but a symbol of India's political, social and strategic willpower," the minister said.

He described the operation as a demonstration of India’s strong willpower against terrorism and the capability and determination of the Armed Forces, which ensured justice to the innocent families who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April.

Singh added that Operation Sindoor was launched to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and innocent civilians were not targeted. However, Pakistan targeted the civilian areas in India and tried to attack temples, gurdwaras and churches.

“Our Armed Forces displayed valour and restraint and gave a befitting reply by attacking many military bases of Pakistan. Not only did we take action against military bases adjacent to the border, but the indignation of our Armed Forces reached even Rawalpindi, where the Pakistani military headquarters are located," he said.

The launch of the new BrahMos facility came as the Indian Air Force said on X (formerly Twitter), “The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully executed its assigned tasks in Operation Sindoor, with precision and professionalism. Operations were conducted in a deliberate and discreet manner, aligned with National Objectives."

The post added, “Since the Operations are still ongoing, a detailed briefing will be conducted in due course. The IAF urges all to refrain from speculation and dissemination of unverified information."

Over the past four days, the conflict escalated with shelling in Jammu and parts of Punjab, along with drone intrusions into Indian airspace from Pakistan.

On Saturday morning, Indian armed forces officials and foreign secretary Misri informed the press that the Pakistan armed forces were moving troops into forward areas.

This came in the wake of an escalating conflict over four days, where Indian officials said Pakistan was using civilian aircraft in its airspace as shields and putting civilian lives in danger.

Indian officials also said Pakistan had attacked air bases in Punjab using missiles and fighter jets. Misri said India had retaliated against these attacks and neutralised all threats.

India has attacked military infrastructure in Pakistan over the last four days, including an air defence system in Lahore, while Pakistan had attacked civilian infrastructure in India.

Misri also said Pakistan's claims regarding attacks on India were a misinformation campaign and propaganda. Pakistani reports about India attacking on its own religious structures was an attempt to instill communal discord within Indian society, Misri said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, speaking at the event, said Operation Sindoor was a message to the world that India no longer tolerates terrorism. There can be no solution to terrorism other than it being absolutely crushed, he said.